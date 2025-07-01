Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning Roper Technologies Stock In The Last 20 Years

Roper Technologies ROP has outperformed the market over the past 20 years by 6.4% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 14.88%. Currently, Roper Technologies has a market capitalization of $61.50 billion.

Buying $1000 In ROP: If an investor had bought $1000 of ROP stock 20 years ago, it would be worth $16,134.95 today based on a price of $572.71 for ROP at the time of writing.

Roper Technologies's Performance Over Last 20 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.