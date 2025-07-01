July 1, 2025 5:45 PM 1 min read

Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning Molina Healthcare Stock In The Last 15 Years

Molina Healthcare MOH has outperformed the market over the past 15 years by 8.06% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 20.52%. Currently, Molina Healthcare has a market capitalization of $14.91 billion.

Buying $1000 In MOH: If an investor had bought $1000 of MOH stock 15 years ago, it would be worth $16,670.36 today based on a price of $275.02 for MOH at the time of writing.

Molina Healthcare's Performance Over Last 15 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

Overview
