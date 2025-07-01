Here's How Much $100 Invested In Advanced Micro Devices 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

Advanced Micro Devices AMD has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 40.42% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 51.92%. Currently, Advanced Micro Devices has a market capitalization of $225.03 billion.

Buying $100 In AMD: If an investor had bought $100 of AMD stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $5,540.49 today based on a price of $138.79 for AMD at the time of writing.

Advanced Micro Devices's Performance Over Last 10 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

