If You Invested $1000 In This Stock 5 Years Ago, You Would Have This Much Today

Equitable Holdings EQH has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 9.44% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 23.65%. Currently, Equitable Holdings has a market capitalization of $17.14 billion.

Buying $1000 In EQH: If an investor had bought $1000 of EQH stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $2,951.63 today based on a price of $55.96 for EQH at the time of writing.

Equitable Holdings's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

