June 30, 2025 12:45 PM 1 min read

If You Invested $1000 In This Stock 5 Years Ago, You Would Have This Much Today

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

Equitable Holdings EQH has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 9.44% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 23.65%. Currently, Equitable Holdings has a market capitalization of $17.14 billion.

Buying $1000 In EQH: If an investor had bought $1000 of EQH stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $2,951.63 today based on a price of $55.96 for EQH at the time of writing.

Equitable Holdings's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

EQH Logo
EQHEquitable Holdings Inc
$56.150.34%

Stock Score Locked: Edge Members Only

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Unlock Rankings
Edge Rankings
Momentum
84.30
Growth
27.73
Quality
Not Available
Value
42.34
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved