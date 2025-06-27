June 27, 2025 5:30 PM 1 min read

Here's How Much $1000 Invested In CBRE Group 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
CBRE Group CBRE has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 10.45% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 25.25%. Currently, CBRE Group has a market capitalization of $41.55 billion.

Buying $1000 In CBRE: If an investor had bought $1000 of CBRE stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $3,150.54 today based on a price of $139.38 for CBRE at the time of writing.

CBRE Group's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

