$100 Invested In This Stock 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

ON Semiconductor ON has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 7.06% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 21.91%. Currently, ON Semiconductor has a market capitalization of $22.31 billion.

Buying $100 In ON: If an investor had bought $100 of ON stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $273.51 today based on a price of $53.39 for ON at the time of writing.

ON Semiconductor's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

