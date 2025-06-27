Engaging In Insider Activity, Kristin Patrick At Niagen Bioscience Exercises Options Worth $0

Disclosed in a recent SEC filing on June 26, Patrick, Board Member at Niagen Bioscience NAGE, made a noteworthy transaction involving the exercise of company stock options.

What Happened: A Form 4 filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Thursday showed that Patrick, Board Member at Niagen Bioscience, a company in the Health Care sector, just exercised stock options worth 0 shares of NAGE stock with an exercise price of $0.0.

The latest update on Friday morning shows Niagen Bioscience shares down by 0.43%, trading at $13.76. At this price, Patrick's 0 shares are worth $0.

All You Need to Know About Niagen Bioscience

Niagen Bioscience Inc is the leader in NAD+ (nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide) science and healthy-aging research. It is dedicated to advancing healthspan through precision science and innovative NAD+-boosting solutions. It is is clinically proven to increase NAD+ levels efficiently and effectively, and is the key ingredient powering our suite of Niagen brands.

Key Indicators: Niagen Bioscience's Financial Health

Revenue Growth: Niagen Bioscience displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 37.59%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Health Care sector.

Key Profitability Indicators:

Gross Margin: With a high gross margin of 63.42% , the company demonstrates effective cost control and strong profitability relative to its peers.

Earnings per Share (EPS): Niagen Bioscience's EPS lags behind the industry average, indicating concerns and potential challenges with a current EPS of 0.07.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.06.

Valuation Metrics: A Closer Look

Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: A higher-than-average P/E ratio of 76.78 suggests caution, as the stock may be overvalued in the eyes of investors.

Price to Sales (P/S) Ratio: A higher-than-average P/S ratio of 10.26 suggests overvaluation in the eyes of investors, considering sales performance.

EV/EBITDA Analysis (Enterprise Value to its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization): At 70.56, the company's EV/EBITDA ratio outperforms industry norms, reflecting positive market perception. This positioning indicates optimistic expectations for the company's future performance.

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Exploring the Significance of Insider Trading

While insider transactions should not be the sole basis for making investment decisions, they can play a significant role in an investor's decision-making process.

In the realm of legality, an "insider" is defined as any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities under Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This includes executives in the c-suite and major hedge funds. These insiders are required to disclose their transactions through a Form 4 filing, to be submitted within two business days of the transaction.

Notably, when a company insider makes a new purchase, it is considered an indicator of their positive expectations for the stock.

Conversely, insider sells may not necessarily signal a bearish stance on the stock and can be motivated by various factors.

A Closer Look at Important Transaction Codes

When it comes to transactions, investors tend to focus on those in the open market, detailed in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 denotes a purchase, while S indicates a sale. Transaction code C signals the conversion of an option, and transaction code A denotes a grant, award, or other acquisition of securities from the company.

Insider Buying Alert: Profit from C-Suite Moves

