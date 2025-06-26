June 26, 2025 12:34 PM 1 min read

$100 Invested In This Stock 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

KKR KKR has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 18.95% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 33.61%. Currently, KKR has a market capitalization of $115.29 billion.

Buying $100 In KKR: If an investor had bought $100 of KKR stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $435.73 today based on a price of $129.45 for KKR at the time of writing.

KKR's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

KKR Logo
KKRKKR & Co Inc
$131.482.05%

Stock Score Locked: Edge Members Only

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Unlock Rankings
Edge Rankings
Momentum
52.10
Growth
69.17
Quality
Not Available
Value
50.61
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved