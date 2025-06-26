June 26, 2025 11:53 AM 1 min read

Here's How Much $100 Invested In Devon Energy 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

Devon Energy DVN has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 8.86% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 23.49%. Currently, Devon Energy has a market capitalization of $20.95 billion.

Buying $100 In DVN: If an investor had bought $100 of DVN stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $292.81 today based on a price of $32.56 for DVN at the time of writing.

Devon Energy's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

Overview
