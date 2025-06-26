Options Exercise Update At Niagen Bioscience: Ann Cohen Engages, Resulting In $0

In a new SEC filing on June 26, it was revealed that Cohen, Director at Niagen Bioscience NAGE, executed a significant exercise of company stock options.

What Happened: A Form 4 filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Thursday showed that Cohen, Director at Niagen Bioscience, a company in the Health Care sector, just exercised stock options worth 0 shares of NAGE stock with an exercise price of $0.0.

Niagen Bioscience shares are trading up 2.54% at $13.75 at the time of this writing on Thursday morning. Since the current price is $13.75, this makes Cohen's 0 shares worth $0.

Delving into Niagen Bioscience's Background

Niagen Bioscience Inc is the leader in NAD+ (nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide) science and healthy-aging research. It is dedicated to advancing healthspan through precision science and innovative NAD+-boosting solutions. It is is clinically proven to increase NAD+ levels efficiently and effectively, and is the key ingredient powering our suite of Niagen brands.

Breaking Down Niagen Bioscience's Financial Performance

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Niagen Bioscience showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 37.59% as of 31 March, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Holistic Profitability Examination:

Gross Margin: The company maintains a high gross margin of 63.42% , indicating strong cost management and profitability compared to its peers.

Earnings per Share (EPS): Niagen Bioscience's EPS is below the industry average, signaling challenges in bottom-line performance with a current EPS of 0.07.

Debt Management: Niagen Bioscience's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.06.

Understanding Financial Valuation:

Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: With a higher-than-average P/E ratio of 74.5 , Niagen Bioscience's stock is perceived as being overvalued in the market.

Price to Sales (P/S) Ratio: With a higher-than-average P/S ratio of 9.96 , Niagen Bioscience's stock is perceived as being overvalued in the market, particularly in relation to sales performance.

EV/EBITDA Analysis (Enterprise Value to its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization): Boasting an EV/EBITDA ratio of 68.37, Niagen Bioscience demonstrates a robust market valuation, outperforming industry benchmarks.

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Delving Into the Significance of Insider Transactions

In the complex landscape of investment decisions, investors should approach insider transactions as part of a comprehensive analysis, considering various elements.

In the context of legal matters, the term "insider" refers to any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities, as outlined by Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This includes executives in the c-suite and significant hedge funds. Such insiders are obligated to report their transactions through a Form 4 filing, which must be completed within two business days of the transaction.

Pointing towards optimism, a company insider's new purchase signals their positive anticipation for the stock to rise.

Despite insider sells not always signaling a bearish sentiment, they can be driven by various factors.

Breaking Down the Significance of Transaction Codes

When dissecting transactions, the focal point for investors is often those occurring in the open market, meticulously detailed in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 denotes a purchase, while S signifies a sale. Transaction code C indicates the conversion of an option, and transaction code A denotes a grant, award, or other acquisition of securities from the company.

Check Out The Full List Of Niagen Bioscience's Insider Trades.

