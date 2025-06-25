June 25, 2025 7:02 PM 1 min read

Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning The Hartford Insurance Gr Stock In The Last 5 Years

The Hartford Insurance Gr HIG has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 11.81% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 26.32%. Currently, The Hartford Insurance Gr has a market capitalization of $35.23 billion.

Buying $1000 In HIG: If an investor had bought $1000 of HIG stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $3,235.06 today based on a price of $124.00 for HIG at the time of writing.

The Hartford Insurance Gr's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

Edge Rankings
Momentum
78.85
Growth
62.68
Quality
76.60
Value
78.30
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
