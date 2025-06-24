June 24, 2025 4:03 PM 1 min read

Here's How Much $100 Invested In Teck Resources 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

Teck Resources TECK has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 16.27% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 31.09%. Currently, Teck Resources has a market capitalization of $19.13 billion.

Buying $100 In TECK: If an investor had bought $100 of TECK stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $389.93 today based on a price of $38.41 for TECK at the time of writing.

Teck Resources's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

