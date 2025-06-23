June 23, 2025 6:15 PM 1 min read

Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning Antero Resources Stock In The Last 5 Years

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

Antero Resources AR has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 63.56% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 78.43%. Currently, Antero Resources has a market capitalization of $13.09 billion.

Buying $100 In AR: If an investor had bought $100 of AR stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $1,615.27 today based on a price of $42.10 for AR at the time of writing.

Antero Resources's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

AR Logo
ARAntero Resources Corp
$42.10-3.84%

Stock Score Locked: Edge Members Only

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Unlock Rankings
Edge Rankings
Momentum
88.35
Growth
81.95
Quality
Not Available
Value
55.26
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved