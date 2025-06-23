Performance Comparison: Amazon.com And Competitors In Broadline Retail Industry

In today's rapidly evolving and fiercely competitive business landscape, it is crucial for investors and industry analysts to conduct comprehensive company evaluations. In this article, we will undertake an in-depth industry comparison, assessing Amazon.com AMZN alongside its primary competitors in the Broadline Retail industry. By meticulously examining crucial financial indicators, market positioning, and growth potential, we aim to provide valuable insights to investors and shed light on company's performance within the industry.

Amazon.com Background

Amazon is the leading online retailer and marketplace for third party sellers. Retail related revenue represents approximately 75% of total, followed by Amazon Web Services' cloud computing, storage, database, and other offerings (15%), advertising services (5% to 10%), and other the remainder. International segments constitute 25% to 30% of Amazon's non-AWS sales, led by Germany, the United Kingdom, and Japan.

Company P/E P/B P/S ROE EBITDA (in billions) Gross Profit (in billions) Revenue Growth Amazon.com Inc 34.15 7.28 3.47 5.79% $36.48 $78.69 8.62% Alibaba Group Holding Ltd 15.16 1.92 1.97 1.23% $59.0 $117.63 -15.6% PDD Holdings Inc 10.86 3.13 2.68 4.59% $16.09 $54.73 10.21% MercadoLibre Inc 59.13 24.35 5.45 10.56% $0.92 $2.77 36.97% Coupang Inc 203.93 11.86 1.68 2.53% $0.36 $2.32 11.16% JD.com Inc 7.66 1.39 0.29 4.6% $14.27 $47.85 15.78% eBay Inc 18.66 7.23 3.69 9.95% $0.77 $1.86 1.13% Vipshop Holdings Ltd 7.69 1.37 0.53 4.85% $2.45 $6.08 -4.98% Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc 37.48 4.32 3.22 2.78% $0.07 $0.24 13.35% Dillard's Inc 11.20 3.41 0.99 8.97% $0.26 $0.69 -1.64% MINISO Group Holding Ltd 15.70 3.56 2.17 3.98% $0.65 $1.96 18.89% Macy's Inc 5.58 0.67 0.14 0.84% $0.31 $2.0 -4.14% Savers Value Village Inc 75.07 3.94 1.12 -1.13% $0.03 $0.2 4.51% Kohl's Corp 7.55 0.24 0.06 -0.4% $0.23 $1.4 -4.41% Hour Loop Inc 132 7.98 0.33 11.93% $0.0 $0.01 4.68% Average 43.41 5.38 1.74 4.66% $6.82 $17.12 6.14%

Through a thorough examination of Amazon.com, we can discern the following trends:

The Price to Earnings ratio of 34.15 is 0.79x lower than the industry average, indicating potential undervaluation for the stock.

It could be trading at a premium in relation to its book value, as indicated by its Price to Book ratio of 7.28 which exceeds the industry average by 1.35x .

The stock's relatively high Price to Sales ratio of 3.47 , surpassing the industry average by 1.99x , may indicate an aspect of overvaluation in terms of sales performance.

The Return on Equity (ROE) of 5.79% is 1.13% above the industry average, highlighting efficient use of equity to generate profits.

Compared to its industry, the company has higher Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) of $36.48 Billion , which is 5.35x above the industry average, indicating stronger profitability and robust cash flow generation.

The gross profit of $78.69 Billion is 4.6x above that of its industry, highlighting stronger profitability and higher earnings from its core operations.

The company's revenue growth of 8.62% is notably higher compared to the industry average of 6.14%, showcasing exceptional sales performance and strong demand for its products or services.

Debt To Equity Ratio

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio measures the financial leverage of a company by evaluating its debt relative to its equity.

Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.

When assessing Amazon.com against its top 4 peers using the Debt-to-Equity ratio, the following comparisons can be made:

When considering the debt-to-equity ratio, Amazon.com exhibits a stronger financial position compared to its top 4 peers.

This indicates that the company has a favorable balance between debt and equity, with a lower debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, which can be perceived as a positive aspect by investors.

Key Takeaways

For Amazon.com, the PE ratio is low compared to its peers in the Broadline Retail industry, indicating potential undervaluation. The high PB and PS ratios suggest that the market values Amazon.com's assets and sales highly. Amazon.com's high ROE, EBITDA, gross profit, and revenue growth outperform its industry peers, reflecting strong financial performance and growth potential.

