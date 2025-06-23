In the ever-evolving and intensely competitive business landscape, conducting a thorough company analysis is of utmost importance for investors and industry followers. In this article, we will carry out an in-depth industry comparison, assessing Meta Platforms META alongside its primary competitors in the Interactive Media & Services industry. By meticulously examining key financial metrics, market positioning, and growth prospects, we aim to offer valuable insights to investors and shed light on company's performance within the industry.

Meta Platforms Background

Meta is the largest social media company in the world, boasting close to 4 billion monthly active users worldwide. The firm's "Family of Apps," its core business, consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, and WhatsApp. End users can leverage these applications for a variety of different purposes, from keeping in touch with friends to following celebrities and running digital businesses for free. Meta packages customer data, gleaned from its application ecosystem and sells ads to digital advertisers. While the firm has been investing heavily in its Reality Labs business, it remains a very small part of Meta's overall sales.

Company P/E P/B P/S ROE EBITDA (in billions) Gross Profit (in billions) Revenue Growth Meta Platforms Inc 26.68 9.27 10.43 9.05% $22.52 $34.74 16.07% Alphabet Inc 18.60 5.86 5.68 10.3% $46.31 $53.87 12.04% Baidu Inc 8.28 0.77 1.56 2.89% $9.8 $14.96 2.98% Reddit Inc 27.89 11.58 17.11 1.2% $0.01 $0.36 61.49% Pinterest Inc 12.58 4.94 6.38 0.19% $-0.03 $0.66 15.54% Kanzhun Ltd 31.23 3.58 7.66 3.38% $0.44 $1.61 12.88% Trump Media & Technology Group Corp 16.06 5.54 981.94 -3.51% $-0.03 $0.0 6.58% ZoomInfo Technologies Inc 81.67 1.96 2.86 1.6% $0.07 $0.26 -1.42% CarGurus Inc 86.76 7.89 3.74 8.27% $0.05 $0.2 4.34% Weibo Corp 6.80 0.67 1.42 3.09% $0.11 $0.31 0.34% Yelp Inc 16.90 3.02 1.66 3.31% $0.05 $0.32 7.75% Tripadvisor Inc 33.23 2.38 1.03 -1.39% $0.01 $0.37 0.76% Hello Group Inc 7.81 0.86 1.03 3.21% $0.44 $0.95 -1.55% Ziff Davis Inc 17.96 0.73 0.98 1.37% $0.09 $0.28 4.5% Taboola.com Ltd 88.50 1.13 0.68 -0.85% $0.01 $0.12 3.26% Vtex 88.75 4.74 5.21 0.34% $0.0 $0.04 2.9% Average 36.2 3.71 69.26 2.23% $3.82 $4.95 8.83%

By closely examining Meta Platforms, we can identify the following trends:

The stock's Price to Earnings ratio of 26.68 is lower than the industry average by 0.74x , suggesting potential value in the eyes of market participants.

The elevated Price to Book ratio of 9.27 relative to the industry average by 2.5x suggests company might be overvalued based on its book value.

With a relatively low Price to Sales ratio of 10.43 , which is 0.15x the industry average, the stock might be considered undervalued based on sales performance.

The Return on Equity (ROE) of 9.05% is 6.82% above the industry average, highlighting efficient use of equity to generate profits.

The Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) of $22.52 Billion is 5.9x above the industry average, highlighting stronger profitability and robust cash flow generation.

The gross profit of $34.74 Billion is 7.02x above that of its industry, highlighting stronger profitability and higher earnings from its core operations.

The company's revenue growth of 16.07% is notably higher compared to the industry average of 8.83%, showcasing exceptional sales performance and strong demand for its products or services.

Debt To Equity Ratio

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio assesses the extent to which a company relies on borrowed funds compared to its equity.

Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.

When examining Meta Platforms in comparison to its top 4 peers with respect to the Debt-to-Equity ratio, the following information becomes apparent:

Meta Platforms exhibits a stronger financial position compared to its top 4 peers in the sector, as indicated by its lower debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27 .

This suggests that the company has a more favorable balance between debt and equity, which can be seen as a positive aspect for investors.

Key Takeaways

For Meta Platforms, the PE ratio is low compared to peers, indicating potential undervaluation. The high PB ratio suggests the market values the company's assets highly. A low PS ratio implies sales are generating strong value. The high ROE, EBITDA, gross profit, and revenue growth highlight the company's strong financial performance within the Interactive Media & Services industry.

