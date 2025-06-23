June 23, 2025 11:00 AM 1 min read

Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning Kirby Stock In The Last 5 Years

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

Kirby KEX has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 1.58% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 16.35%. Currently, Kirby has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion.

Buying $100 In KEX: If an investor had bought $100 of KEX stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $209.00 today based on a price of $112.19 for KEX at the time of writing.

Kirby's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

KEX Logo
KEXKirby Corp
$112.420.21%

Stock Score Locked: Edge Members Only

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Unlock Rankings
Edge Rankings
Momentum
45.25
Growth
82.62
Quality
60.10
Value
70.59
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved