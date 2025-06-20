Inquiry Into Amazon.com's Competitor Dynamics In Broadline Retail Industry

In today's rapidly changing and fiercely competitive business landscape, it is essential for investors and industry enthusiasts to thoroughly analyze companies. In this article, we will conduct a comprehensive industry comparison, evaluating Amazon.com AMZN against its key competitors in the Broadline Retail industry. By examining key financial metrics, market position, and growth prospects, we aim to provide valuable insights for investors and shed light on company's performance within the industry.

Amazon.com Background

Amazon is the leading online retailer and marketplace for third party sellers. Retail related revenue represents approximately 75% of total, followed by Amazon Web Services' cloud computing, storage, database, and other offerings (15%), advertising services (5% to 10%), and other the remainder. International segments constitute 25% to 30% of Amazon's non-AWS sales, led by Germany, the United Kingdom, and Japan.

Company P/E P/B P/S ROE EBITDA (in billions) Gross Profit (in billions) Revenue Growth Amazon.com Inc 34.61 7.38 3.51 5.79% $36.48 $78.69 8.62% Alibaba Group Holding Ltd 15.20 1.92 1.98 1.23% $59.0 $117.63 -15.6% PDD Holdings Inc 10.96 3.16 2.70 4.59% $16.09 $54.73 10.21% MercadoLibre Inc 59.11 24.34 5.44 10.56% $0.92 $2.77 36.97% Coupang Inc 202.86 11.79 1.68 2.53% $0.36 $2.32 11.16% JD.com Inc 7.91 1.44 0.30 4.6% $14.27 $47.85 15.78% eBay Inc 18.64 7.22 3.68 9.95% $0.77 $1.86 1.13% Vipshop Holdings Ltd 7.61 1.35 0.52 4.85% $2.45 $6.08 -4.98% Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc 37.02 4.27 3.18 2.78% $0.07 $0.24 13.35% Dillard's Inc 11.03 3.35 0.97 8.97% $0.26 $0.69 -1.64% MINISO Group Holding Ltd 16.36 3.71 2.26 3.98% $0.65 $1.96 18.89% Macy's Inc 5.59 0.68 0.14 0.84% $0.31 $2.0 -4.14% Savers Value Village Inc 74.21 3.90 1.11 -1.13% $0.03 $0.2 4.51% Kohl's Corp 7.63 0.25 0.06 -0.4% $0.23 $1.4 -4.41% Hour Loop Inc 138 8.34 0.35 11.93% $0.0 $0.01 4.68% Average 43.72 5.41 1.74 4.66% $6.82 $17.12 6.14%

By conducting an in-depth analysis of Amazon.com, we can identify the following trends:

The stock's Price to Earnings ratio of 34.61 is lower than the industry average by 0.79x , suggesting potential value in the eyes of market participants.

With a Price to Book ratio of 7.38 , which is 1.36x the industry average, Amazon.com might be considered overvalued in terms of its book value, as it is trading at a higher multiple compared to its industry peers.

With a relatively high Price to Sales ratio of 3.51 , which is 2.02x the industry average, the stock might be considered overvalued based on sales performance.

With a Return on Equity (ROE) of 5.79% that is 1.13% above the industry average, it appears that the company exhibits efficient use of equity to generate profits.

Compared to its industry, the company has higher Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) of $36.48 Billion , which is 5.35x above the industry average, indicating stronger profitability and robust cash flow generation.

The gross profit of $78.69 Billion is 4.6x above that of its industry, highlighting stronger profitability and higher earnings from its core operations.

With a revenue growth of 8.62%, which surpasses the industry average of 6.14%, the company is demonstrating robust sales expansion and gaining market share.

Debt To Equity Ratio

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio helps evaluate the capital structure and financial leverage of a company.

Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.

In light of the Debt-to-Equity ratio, a comparison between Amazon.com and its top 4 peers reveals the following information:

When comparing the debt-to-equity ratio, Amazon.com is in a stronger financial position compared to its top 4 peers.

The company has a lower level of debt relative to its equity, indicating a more favorable balance between the two with a lower debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Key Takeaways

For Amazon.com, the PE ratio is low compared to its peers in the Broadline Retail industry, indicating potential undervaluation. The high PB and PS ratios suggest that the market values Amazon.com's assets and sales highly. Amazon.com's high ROE, EBITDA, gross profit, and revenue growth outperform its industry peers, reflecting strong financial performance and growth potential.

