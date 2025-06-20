June 20, 2025 10:00 AM 1 min read

$1000 Invested In This Stock 15 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

Canadian Pacific Kansas CP has outperformed the market over the past 15 years by 1.9% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 14.04%. Currently, Canadian Pacific Kansas has a market capitalization of $75.45 billion.

Buying $1000 In CP: If an investor had bought $1000 of CP stock 15 years ago, it would be worth $7,166.64 today based on a price of $80.80 for CP at the time of writing.

Canadian Pacific Kansas's Performance Over Last 15 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

