$100 Invested In Martin Marietta Materials 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

Martin Marietta Materials MLM has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 6.64% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 20.51%. Currently, Martin Marietta Materials has a market capitalization of $32.85 billion.

Buying $100 In MLM: If an investor had bought $100 of MLM stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $256.88 today based on a price of $538.79 for MLM at the time of writing.

Martin Marietta Materials's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

MLM Logo
MLMMartin Marietta Materials Inc
$538.79-0.48%

Overview
