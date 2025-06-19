In the fast-paced and highly competitive business world of today, conducting thorough company analysis is essential for investors and industry observers. In this article, we will conduct an extensive industry comparison, evaluating NVIDIA NVDA in relation to its major competitors in the Semiconductors & Semiconductor Equipment industry. Through a detailed examination of key financial metrics, market standing, and growth prospects, our objective is to provide valuable insights and illuminate company's performance in the industry.

NVIDIA Background

Nvidia is a leading developer of graphics processing units. Traditionally, GPUs were used to enhance the experience on computing platforms, most notably in gaming applications on PCs. GPU use cases have since emerged as important semiconductors used in artificial intelligence. Nvidia not only offers AI GPUs, but also a software platform, Cuda, used for AI model development and training. Nvidia is also expanding its data center networking solutions, helping to tie GPUs together to handle complex workloads.

Company P/E P/B P/S ROE EBITDA (in billions) Gross Profit (in billions) Revenue Growth NVIDIA Corp 46.49 41.92 24 23.01% $22.58 $26.67 69.18% Broadcom Inc 91.01 16.86 21.11 7.12% $8.02 $10.2 20.16% Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd 25.32 7.18 10.43 8.19% $608.71 $493.4 41.61% Advanced Micro Devices Inc 92.77 3.56 7.48 1.23% $1.59 $3.74 35.9% Texas Instruments Inc 37.44 10.95 11.32 7.08% $1.85 $2.31 11.14% Qualcomm Inc 15.76 6.12 4.11 10.3% $3.67 $6.04 16.93% ARM Holdings PLC 192.96 22.42 38.39 3.17% $0.46 $1.21 33.73% Micron Technology Inc 28.79 2.77 4.34 3.32% $3.95 $2.96 38.27% Analog Devices Inc 61.80 3.22 11.55 1.63% $1.2 $1.61 22.28% Monolithic Power Systems Inc 18.43 10.13 14.07 4.17% $0.18 $0.35 39.24% STMicroelectronics NV 24.41 1.45 2.19 0.32% $0.51 $0.84 -27.36% ASE Technology Holding Co Ltd 20.14 2.13 1.10 2.39% $27.16 $24.89 11.56% ON Semiconductor Corp 36.76 2.76 3.41 -5.78% $-0.37 $0.29 -22.39% United Microelectronics Corp 12.94 1.55 2.53 2.06% $23.86 $15.45 5.91% First Solar Inc 12.23 1.88 3.63 2.59% $0.35 $0.34 6.35% Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd 274.86 19.86 33.06 5.63% $0.03 $0.09 25.94% Skyworks Solutions Inc 27.94 1.81 2.91 1.11% $0.22 $0.39 -8.87% Qorvo Inc 138.24 2.20 2.06 0.93% $0.11 $0.37 -7.6% Universal Display Corp 31.66 4.36 11.19 3.93% $0.08 $0.13 0.62% Lattice Semiconductor Corp 132.11 9.49 13.82 0.71% $0.02 $0.08 -14.68% Average 67.14 6.88 10.46 3.16% $35.87 $29.72 12.04%

Through a detailed examination of NVIDIA, we can deduce the following trends:

The Price to Earnings ratio of 46.49 is 0.69x lower than the industry average, indicating potential undervaluation for the stock.

With a Price to Book ratio of 41.92 , which is 6.09x the industry average, NVIDIA might be considered overvalued in terms of its book value, as it is trading at a higher multiple compared to its industry peers.

The stock's relatively high Price to Sales ratio of 24.0 , surpassing the industry average by 2.29x , may indicate an aspect of overvaluation in terms of sales performance.

The company has a higher Return on Equity (ROE) of 23.01% , which is 19.85% above the industry average. This suggests efficient use of equity to generate profits and demonstrates profitability and growth potential.

Compared to its industry, the company has lower Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) of $22.58 Billion , which is 0.63x below the industry average, potentially indicating lower profitability or financial challenges.

With lower gross profit of $26.67 Billion , which indicates 0.9x below the industry average, the company may experience lower revenue after accounting for production costs.

The company's revenue growth of 69.18% exceeds the industry average of 12.04%, indicating strong sales performance and market outperformance.

Debt To Equity Ratio

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a measure that indicates the level of debt a company has taken on relative to the value of its assets net of liabilities.

Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.

In terms of the Debt-to-Equity ratio, NVIDIA can be assessed by comparing it to its top 4 peers, resulting in the following observations:

When considering the debt-to-equity ratio, NVIDIA exhibits a stronger financial position compared to its top 4 peers.

This indicates that the company has a favorable balance between debt and equity, with a lower debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, which can be perceived as a positive aspect by investors.

Key Takeaways

The low P/E ratio suggests that NVIDIA may be undervalued compared to its peers in the Semiconductors & Semiconductor Equipment industry. However, the high P/B and P/S ratios indicate that the stock may be overvalued based on its book value and sales. On the other hand, the high ROE, low EBITDA, low gross profit, and high revenue growth suggest that NVIDIA is performing well in terms of profitability and growth compared to its industry counterparts.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.