Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning The Hartford Insurance Gr Stock In The Last 5 Years

The Hartford Insurance Gr HIG has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 11.46% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 25.78%. Currently, The Hartford Insurance Gr has a market capitalization of $35.76 billion.

Buying $1000 In HIG: If an investor had bought $1000 of HIG stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $3,054.11 today based on a price of $125.86 for HIG at the time of writing.

The Hartford Insurance Gr's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

HIG Logo
HIGThe Hartford Insurance Group Inc
$125.860.50%

Edge Rankings
Momentum
82.14
Growth
64.59
Quality
73.66
Value
78.37
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
