June 16, 2025 12:15 PM 1 min read

$1000 Invested In EMCOR Group 15 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
EMCOR Group EME has outperformed the market over the past 15 years by 10.19% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 22.23%. Currently, EMCOR Group has a market capitalization of $21.92 billion.

Buying $1000 In EME: If an investor had bought $1000 of EME stock 15 years ago, it would be worth $19,903.03 today based on a price of $486.43 for EME at the time of writing.

EMCOR Group's Performance Over Last 15 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Overview
