If You Invested $1000 In This Stock 15 Years Ago, You Would Have This Much Today

Molina Healthcare MOH has outperformed the market over the past 15 years by 7.54% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 19.56%. Currently, Molina Healthcare has a market capitalization of $15.87 billion.

Buying $1000 In MOH: If an investor had bought $1000 of MOH stock 15 years ago, it would be worth $14,429.86 today based on a price of $292.83 for MOH at the time of writing.

Molina Healthcare's Performance Over Last 15 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

