Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning Valero Energy Stock In The Last 15 Years

Valero Energy VLO has outperformed the market over the past 15 years by 2.43% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 14.27%. Currently, Valero Energy has a market capitalization of $42.06 billion.

Buying $1000 In VLO: If an investor had bought $1000 of VLO stock 15 years ago, it would be worth $7,454.70 today based on a price of $134.30 for VLO at the time of writing.

Valero Energy's Performance Over Last 15 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.