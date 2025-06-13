Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning CrowdStrike Holdings Stock In The Last 5 Years

CrowdStrike Holdings CRWD has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 22.82% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 36.6%. Currently, CrowdStrike Holdings has a market capitalization of $118.98 billion.

Buying $100 In CRWD: If an investor had bought $100 of CRWD stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $485.38 today based on a price of $480.00 for CRWD at the time of writing.

