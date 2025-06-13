Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning Cadence Design Systems Stock In The Last 15 Years

Cadence Design Systems CDNS has outperformed the market over the past 15 years by 17.32% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 29.16%. Currently, Cadence Design Systems has a market capitalization of $82.29 billion.

Buying $1000 In CDNS: If an investor had bought $1000 of CDNS stock 15 years ago, it would be worth $46,511.63 today based on a price of $300.00 for CDNS at the time of writing.

Cadence Design Systems's Performance Over Last 15 Years

