In the dynamic and fiercely competitive business environment, conducting a thorough analysis of companies is crucial for investors and industry enthusiasts. In this article, we will perform an extensive industry comparison, evaluating Meta Platforms META in relation to its major competitors in the Interactive Media & Services industry. By closely examining crucial financial metrics, market position, and growth prospects, we aim to offer valuable insights for investors and shed light on company's performance within the industry.

Today's Best Finance Deals

Meta Platforms Background

Meta is the largest social media company in the world, boasting close to 4 billion monthly active users worldwide. The firm's "Family of Apps," its core business, consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, and WhatsApp. End users can leverage these applications for a variety of different purposes, from keeping in touch with friends to following celebrities and running digital businesses for free. Meta packages customer data, gleaned from its application ecosystem and sells ads to digital advertisers. While the firm has been investing heavily in its Reality Labs business, it remains a very small part of Meta's overall sales.

Company P/E P/B P/S ROE EBITDA (in billions) Gross Profit (in billions) Revenue Growth Meta Platforms Inc 27.11 9.42 10.60 9.05% $22.52 $34.74 16.07% Alphabet Inc 19.61 6.18 5.99 10.3% $46.31 $53.87 12.04% Baidu Inc 8.68 0.80 1.64 2.89% $9.8 $14.96 2.98% Pinterest Inc 12.51 4.91 6.34 0.19% $-0.03 $0.66 15.54% Reddit Inc 23.29 9.67 14.29 1.2% $0.01 $0.36 61.49% Kanzhun Ltd 31.91 3.66 7.83 3.38% $0.44 $1.61 12.88% Trump Media & Technology Group Corp 17.95 6.19 1097.59 -3.51% $-0.03 $0.0 6.58% ZoomInfo Technologies Inc 83.25 2 2.91 1.6% $0.07 $0.26 -1.42% CarGurus Inc 87.30 7.94 3.77 8.27% $0.05 $0.2 4.34% Weibo Corp 7.02 0.69 1.47 3.09% $0.11 $0.31 0.34% Yelp Inc 17.56 3.14 1.73 3.31% $0.05 $0.32 7.75% Tripadvisor Inc 35.90 2.57 1.11 -1.39% $0.01 $0.37 0.76% Ziff Davis Inc 18.49 0.75 1.01 1.37% $0.09 $0.28 4.5% Hello Group Inc 7.86 0.87 1.03 3.21% $0.44 $0.95 -1.55% Vtex 92.36 4.93 5.42 0.34% $0.0 $0.04 2.9% Taboola.com Ltd 89 1.13 0.69 -0.85% $0.01 $0.12 3.26% Average 36.85 3.7 76.85 2.23% $3.82 $4.95 8.83%

When conducting a detailed analysis of Meta Platforms, the following trends become clear:

At 27.11 , the stock's Price to Earnings ratio is 0.74x less than the industry average, suggesting favorable growth potential.

With a Price to Book ratio of 9.42 , which is 2.55x the industry average, Meta Platforms might be considered overvalued in terms of its book value, as it is trading at a higher multiple compared to its industry peers.

With a relatively low Price to Sales ratio of 10.6 , which is 0.14x the industry average, the stock might be considered undervalued based on sales performance.

With a Return on Equity (ROE) of 9.05% that is 6.82% above the industry average, it appears that the company exhibits efficient use of equity to generate profits.

With higher Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) of $22.52 Billion , which is 5.9x above the industry average, the company demonstrates stronger profitability and robust cash flow generation.

With higher gross profit of $34.74 Billion , which indicates 7.02x above the industry average, the company demonstrates stronger profitability and higher earnings from its core operations.

The company's revenue growth of 16.07% is notably higher compared to the industry average of 8.83%, showcasing exceptional sales performance and strong demand for its products or services.

Debt To Equity Ratio

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is an important measure to assess the financial structure and risk profile of a company.

Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.

By evaluating Meta Platforms against its top 4 peers in terms of the Debt-to-Equity ratio, the following observations arise:

When comparing the debt-to-equity ratio, Meta Platforms is in a stronger financial position compared to its top 4 peers.

The company has a lower level of debt relative to its equity, indicating a more favorable balance between the two with a lower debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Key Takeaways

For Meta Platforms, the PE ratio is low compared to peers, indicating potential undervaluation. The high PB ratio suggests the market values the company's assets highly. A low PS ratio implies sales are generating strong value. The high ROE, EBITDA, gross profit, and revenue growth highlight the company's strong financial performance within the Interactive Media & Services industry.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.