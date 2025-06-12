$1000 Invested In This Stock 15 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

KKR KKR has outperformed the market over the past 15 years by 6.29% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 18.2%. Currently, KKR has a market capitalization of $111.54 billion.

Buying $1000 In KKR: If an investor had bought $1000 of KKR stock 15 years ago, it would be worth $12,278.43 today based on a price of $125.24 for KKR at the time of writing.

KKR's Performance Over Last 15 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

