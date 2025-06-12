June 12, 2025 4:15 PM 1 min read

$1000 Invested In Spotify Technology 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

by Benzinga Insights
Spotify Technology SPOT has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 16.49% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 30.53%. Currently, Spotify Technology has a market capitalization of $144.12 billion.

Buying $1000 In SPOT: If an investor had bought $1000 of SPOT stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $3,740.79 today based on a price of $702.82 for SPOT at the time of writing.

Spotify Technology's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Overview
