$100 Invested In Boston Scientific 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

Boston Scientific BSX has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 7.78% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 18.87%. Currently, Boston Scientific has a market capitalization of $146.77 billion.

Buying $100 In BSX: If an investor had bought $100 of BSX stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $564.45 today based on a price of $99.23 for BSX at the time of writing.

Boston Scientific's Performance Over Last 10 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

