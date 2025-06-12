Core Molding Technologies Chief Executive Officer Sold $101K In Company Stock

Making a noteworthy insider sell on June 11, DAVID DUVALL, Chief Executive Officer at Core Molding Technologies CMT, is reported in the latest SEC filing.

What Happened: DUVALL's decision to sell 6,260 shares of Core Molding Technologies was revealed in a Form 4 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Wednesday. The total value of the sale is $101,677.

The latest update on Thursday morning shows Core Molding Technologies shares down by 0.3%, trading at $16.5.

Delving into Core Molding Technologies's Background

Core Molding Technologies Inc operates in the engineered materials market as one operating segment as a molder of thermoplastic and thermoset structural products. It produces and sells molded products for varied markets, including medium and heavy-duty trucks, automobiles, power sports, construction and agriculture, building products, and other industrial markets. The processes include compression molding of sheet molding compound (SMC), resin transfer molding (RTM), liquid molding of dicyclopentadiene (DCPD), spray-up and hand-lay-up, direct long-fiber thermoplastics (D-LFT) and structural foam, and structural web injection molding (SIM). It operates operates in Columbus, Ohio; Gaffney, South Carolina; Winona, Minnesota; Matamoros and Escobedo, Mexico; and Cobourg, Ontario, Canada.

Core Molding Technologies's Financial Performance

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3 months period, Core Molding Technologies faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -21.37% in revenue growth as of 31 March, 2025. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Materials sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Evaluating Earnings Performance:

Gross Margin: The company sets a benchmark with a high gross margin of 19.18% , reflecting superior cost management and profitability compared to its peers.

Earnings per Share (EPS): Core Molding Technologies's EPS is significantly higher than the industry average. The company demonstrates a robust bottom-line performance with a current EPS of 0.25.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.14.

Market Valuation:

Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: With a lower-than-average P/E ratio of 12.44 , the stock indicates an attractive valuation, potentially presenting a buying opportunity.

Price to Sales (P/S) Ratio: With a lower-than-average P/S ratio of 0.51 , the stock presents an attractive valuation, potentially signaling a buying opportunity for investors interested in sales performance.

EV/EBITDA Analysis (Enterprise Value to its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization): With an EV/EBITDA ratio lower than industry benchmarks at 4.11, Core Molding Technologies presents an attractive value opportunity.

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Delving Into the Significance of Insider Transactions

While insider transactions provide valuable information, they should be part of a broader analysis in making investment decisions.

In the realm of legality, an "insider" is defined as any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities under Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This includes executives in the c-suite and major hedge funds. These insiders are required to disclose their transactions through a Form 4 filing, to be submitted within two business days of the transaction.

Notably, when a company insider makes a new purchase, it is considered an indicator of their positive expectations for the stock.

Conversely, insider sells may not necessarily signal a bearish stance on the stock and can be motivated by various factors.

Understanding Crucial Transaction Codes

Surveying the realm of stock transactions, investors often give prominence to those unfolding in the open market, systematically detailed in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 indicates a purchase, while S signifies a sale. Transaction code C denotes the conversion of an option, and transaction code A denotes a grant, award, or other acquisition of securities from the company.

Check Out The Full List Of Core Molding Technologies's Insider Trades.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.