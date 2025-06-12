In the ever-changing and fiercely competitive business landscape, conducting thorough company analysis is crucial for investors and industry experts. In this article, we will undertake a comprehensive industry comparison, evaluating Meta Platforms META and its primary competitors in the Interactive Media & Services industry. By closely examining key financial metrics, market position, and growth prospects, our aim is to provide valuable insights for investors and shed light on company's performance within the industry.

Meta is the largest social media company in the world, boasting close to 4 billion monthly active users worldwide. The firm's "Family of Apps," its core business, consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, and WhatsApp. End users can leverage these applications for a variety of different purposes, from keeping in touch with friends to following celebrities and running digital businesses for free. Meta packages customer data, gleaned from its application ecosystem and sells ads to digital advertisers. While the firm has been investing heavily in its Reality Labs business, it remains a very small part of Meta's overall sales.

Company P/E P/B P/S ROE EBITDA (in billions) Gross Profit (in billions) Revenue Growth Meta Platforms Inc 27.14 9.43 10.62 9.05% $22.52 $34.74 16.07% Alphabet Inc 19.79 6.23 6.05 10.3% $46.31 $53.87 12.04% Baidu Inc 8.66 0.80 1.63 2.89% $9.8 $14.96 2.98% Pinterest Inc 12.78 5.02 6.48 0.19% $-0.03 $0.66 15.54% Reddit Inc 23.05 9.57 14.14 1.2% $0.01 $0.36 61.49% Kanzhun Ltd 32.65 3.75 8.01 3.38% $0.44 $1.61 12.88% Trump Media & Technology Group Corp 18.49 6.38 1130.09 -3.51% $-0.03 $0.0 6.58% ZoomInfo Technologies Inc 85.33 2.05 2.98 1.6% $0.07 $0.26 -1.42% CarGurus Inc 88.24 8.03 3.81 8.27% $0.05 $0.2 4.34% Weibo Corp 7.05 0.69 1.47 3.09% $0.11 $0.31 0.34% Yelp Inc 17.90 3.20 1.76 3.31% $0.05 $0.32 7.75% Tripadvisor Inc 36.21 2.59 1.12 -1.39% $0.01 $0.37 0.76% Ziff Davis Inc 19.34 0.78 1.05 1.37% $0.09 $0.28 4.5% Hello Group Inc 7.84 0.87 1.03 3.21% $0.44 $0.95 -1.55% Vtex 92.64 4.95 5.44 0.34% $0.0 $0.04 2.9% Average 33.57 3.92 84.65 2.45% $4.09 $5.3 9.22%

By analyzing Meta Platforms, we can infer the following trends:

A Price to Earnings ratio of 27.14 significantly below the industry average by 0.81x suggests undervaluation. This can make the stock appealing for those seeking growth.

The elevated Price to Book ratio of 9.43 relative to the industry average by 2.41x suggests company might be overvalued based on its book value.

With a relatively low Price to Sales ratio of 10.62 , which is 0.13x the industry average, the stock might be considered undervalued based on sales performance.

The Return on Equity (ROE) of 9.05% is 6.6% above the industry average, highlighting efficient use of equity to generate profits.

The Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) of $22.52 Billion is 5.51x above the industry average, highlighting stronger profitability and robust cash flow generation.

The gross profit of $34.74 Billion is 6.55x above that of its industry, highlighting stronger profitability and higher earnings from its core operations.

The company's revenue growth of 16.07% is notably higher compared to the industry average of 9.22%, showcasing exceptional sales performance and strong demand for its products or services.

Debt To Equity Ratio

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a financial metric that helps determine the level of financial risk associated with a company's capital structure.

Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.

By analyzing Meta Platforms in relation to its top 4 peers based on the Debt-to-Equity ratio, the following insights can be derived:

Compared to its top 4 peers, Meta Platforms has a stronger financial position indicated by its lower debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27 .

This suggests that the company relies less on debt financing and has a more favorable balance between debt and equity, which can be seen as a positive attribute by investors.

Key Takeaways

For Meta Platforms, the low PE ratio suggests potential undervaluation compared to peers in the Interactive Media & Services industry. The high PB ratio indicates a premium placed on the company's assets. A low PS ratio implies a favorable sales valuation. The high ROE, EBITDA, gross profit, and revenue growth signify strong profitability and growth potential relative to industry competitors.

