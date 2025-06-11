June 11, 2025 7:15 PM 1 min read

Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning Comfort Systems USA Stock In The Last 5 Years

Comfort Systems USA FIX has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 51.36% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 65.31%. Currently, Comfort Systems USA has a market capitalization of $17.52 billion.

Buying $100 In FIX: If an investor had bought $100 of FIX stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $1,268.06 today based on a price of $496.64 for FIX at the time of writing.

Comfort Systems USA's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

