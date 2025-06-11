June 11, 2025 11:00 AM 1 min read

If You Invested $100 In This Stock 5 Years Ago, You Would Have This Much Today

Cloudflare NET has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 27.45% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 41.53%. Currently, Cloudflare has a market capitalization of $62.31 billion.

Buying $100 In NET: If an investor had bought $100 of NET stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $580.34 today based on a price of $179.79 for NET at the time of writing.

Cloudflare's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

