If You Invested $100 In This Stock 10 Years Ago, You Would Have This Much Today

Gold Fields GFI has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 11.83% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 22.93%. Currently, Gold Fields has a market capitalization of $22.53 billion.

Buying $100 In GFI: If an investor had bought $100 of GFI stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $770.22 today based on a price of $25.17 for GFI at the time of writing.

Gold Fields's Performance Over Last 10 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.