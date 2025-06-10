Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning Prestige Consumer Stock In The Last 15 Years

Prestige Consumer PBH has outperformed the market over the past 15 years by 5.71% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 17.56%. Currently, Prestige Consumer has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion.

Buying $100 In PBH: If an investor had bought $100 of PBH stock 15 years ago, it would be worth $1,115.32 today based on a price of $85.68 for PBH at the time of writing.

Prestige Consumer's Performance Over Last 15 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.