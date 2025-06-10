June 10, 2025 11:30 AM 1 min read

Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning Expedia Group Stock In The Last 5 Years

Expedia Group EXPE has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 1.43% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 15.81%. Currently, Expedia Group has a market capitalization of $22.40 billion.

Buying $1000 In EXPE: If an investor had bought $1000 of EXPE stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $2,127.61 today based on a price of $175.57 for EXPE at the time of writing.

Expedia Group's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

