Insider Transaction: BU LIP TAN Sells $5.64M Worth Of Credo Technology Group Shares

Making a noteworthy insider sell on June 9, BU LIP TAN, Director at Credo Technology Group CRDO, is reported in the latest SEC filing.

What Happened: TAN's recent Form 4 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Monday unveiled the sale of 75,000 shares of Credo Technology Group. The total transaction value is $5,640,260.

At Tuesday morning, Credo Technology Group shares are down by 4.7%, trading at $67.75.

Unveiling the Story Behind Credo Technology Group

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd delivers high-speed solutions to break bandwidth barriers on every wired connection in the data infrastructure market. It provides secure, high-speed connectivity solutions that deliver improved power and cost efficiency as data rates and corresponding bandwidth requirements increase exponentially throughout the data infrastructure market. It has a geographic presence in Hong Kong, the United States, Mainland China, Taiwan, and the Rest of the World.

Credo Technology Group: Delving into Financials

Revenue Growth: Credo Technology Group's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 30 April, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 25.94%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Information Technology sector.

Profitability Metrics: Unlocking Value

Gross Margin: With a high gross margin of 67.16% , the company demonstrates effective cost control and strong profitability relative to its peers.

Earnings per Share (EPS): Credo Technology Group's EPS reflects a decline, falling below the industry average with a current EPS of 0.21.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, Credo Technology Group adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

Financial Valuation Breakdown:

Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: The current Price to Earnings ratio of 245.14 is higher than the industry average, indicating the stock is priced at a premium level according to the market sentiment.

Price to Sales (P/S) Ratio: The current P/S ratio of 29.49 is above industry norms, reflecting an elevated valuation for Credo Technology Group's stock and potential overvaluation based on sales performance.

EV/EBITDA Analysis (Enterprise Value to its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization): With an impressive EV/EBITDA ratio of 306.67, Credo Technology Group demonstrates exemplary market valuation, surpassing industry averages.

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Exploring the Significance of Insider Trading

While insider transactions should not be the sole basis for making investment decisions, they can play a significant role in an investor's decision-making process.

Exploring the legal landscape, an "insider" is defined as any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities, as stipulated by Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This encompasses executives in the c-suite and major hedge funds. These insiders are required to report their transactions through a Form 4 filing, which must be submitted within two business days of the transaction.

Highlighted by a company insider's new purchase, there's a positive anticipation for the stock to rise.

But, insider sells may not necessarily indicate a bearish view and can be motivated by various factors.

Essential Transaction Codes Unveiled

When analyzing transactions, investors tend to focus on those in the open market, detailed in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 denotes a purchase,while S signifies a sale. Transaction code C signals the conversion of an option, and transaction code A denotes a grant, award, or other acquisition of securities from the company.

