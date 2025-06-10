In the dynamic and cutthroat world of business, conducting thorough company analysis is essential for investors and industry experts. In this article, we will undertake a comprehensive industry comparison, evaluating Apple AAPL and its primary competitors in the Technology Hardware, Storage & Peripherals industry. By closely examining key financial metrics, market position, and growth prospects, our aim is to provide valuable insights for investors and shed light on company's performance within the industry.

Apple Background

Apple is among the largest companies in the world, with a broad portfolio of hardware and software products targeted at consumers and businesses. Apple's iPhone makes up a majority of the firm sales, and Apple's other products like Mac, iPad, and Watch are designed around the iPhone as the focal point of an expansive software ecosystem. Apple has progressively worked to add new applications, like streaming video, subscription bundles, and augmented reality. The firm designs its own software and semiconductors while working with subcontractors like Foxconn and TSMC to build its products and chips. Slightly less than half of Apple's sales come directly through its flagship stores, with a majority of sales coming indirectly through partnerships and distribution.

Company P/E P/B P/S ROE EBITDA (in billions) Gross Profit (in billions) Revenue Growth Apple Inc 31.38 45.04 7.65 37.11% $32.25 $44.87 5.08% Super Micro Computer Inc 23.43 4.03 1.26 1.72% $0.14 $0.44 19.48% Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co 17.61 1.01 0.77 -4.4% $0.87 $2.17 5.87% NetApp Inc 18.18 20.45 3.28 33.42% $0.45 $1.15 5.55% Western Digital Corp 19.53 3.84 1.28 5.86% $0.28 $0.91 30.94% Pure Storage Inc 146.16 14.61 5.87 -1.1% $0.09 $0.59 -11.52% Eastman Kodak Co 12.21 0.84 0.50 -1.66% $0.02 $0.05 -0.8% Turtle Beach Corp 18.14 2.24 0.74 -0.55% $0.0 $0.02 14.42% Average 36.47 6.72 1.96 4.76% $0.26 $0.76 9.13%

Through a thorough examination of Apple, we can discern the following trends:

The stock's Price to Earnings ratio of 31.38 is lower than the industry average by 0.86x , suggesting potential value in the eyes of market participants.

The elevated Price to Book ratio of 45.04 relative to the industry average by 6.7x suggests company might be overvalued based on its book value.

The stock's relatively high Price to Sales ratio of 7.65 , surpassing the industry average by 3.9x , may indicate an aspect of overvaluation in terms of sales performance.

With a Return on Equity (ROE) of 37.11% that is 32.35% above the industry average, it appears that the company exhibits efficient use of equity to generate profits.

The company has higher Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) of $32.25 Billion , which is 124.04x above the industry average, indicating stronger profitability and robust cash flow generation.

The company has higher gross profit of $44.87 Billion , which indicates 59.04x above the industry average, indicating stronger profitability and higher earnings from its core operations.

The company is witnessing a substantial decline in revenue growth, with a rate of 5.08% compared to the industry average of 9.13%, which indicates a challenging sales environment.

Debt To Equity Ratio

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio assesses the extent to which a company relies on borrowed funds compared to its equity.

Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.

By evaluating Apple against its top 4 peers in terms of the Debt-to-Equity ratio, the following observations arise:

Compared to its top 4 peers, Apple has a moderate debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47 , indicating a balanced financial structure.

This suggests that the company maintains a reasonable level of debt while also leveraging equity financing.

Key Takeaways

For Apple in the Technology Hardware, Storage & Peripherals industry, the PE, PB, and PS ratios indicate that the stock is relatively undervalued compared to its peers. However, the high ROE, EBITDA, gross profit, and low revenue growth suggest that Apple is efficiently utilizing its resources and generating strong profits, despite slower revenue growth. Overall, Apple's financial performance is solid, with room for potential growth in the future.

