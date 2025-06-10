Analyzing Microsoft In Comparison To Competitors In Software Industry

In today's rapidly changing and fiercely competitive business landscape, it is vital for investors and industry enthusiasts to carefully evaluate companies. In this article, we will perform a comprehensive industry comparison, evaluating Microsoft MSFT against its key competitors in the Software industry. By analyzing important financial metrics, market position, and growth prospects, we aim to provide valuable insights for investors and shed light on company's performance within the industry.

Microsoft Background

Microsoft develops and licenses consumer and enterprise software. It is known for its Windows operating systems and Office productivity suite. The company is organized into three equally sized broad segments: productivity and business processes (legacy Microsoft Office, cloud-based Office 365, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype, LinkedIn, Dynamics), intelligence cloud (infrastructure- and platform-as-a-service offerings Azure, Windows Server OS, SQL Server), and more personal computing (Windows Client, Xbox, Bing search, display advertising, and Surface laptops, tablets, and desktops).

Company P/E P/B P/S ROE EBITDA (in billions) Gross Profit (in billions) Revenue Growth Microsoft Corp 36.53 10.92 13.08 8.27% $40.71 $48.15 13.27% Oracle Corp 41.58 29.69 9.07 19.27% $5.89 $9.94 6.4% ServiceNow Inc 139.33 20.98 18.70 4.66% $0.72 $2.44 18.63% Palo Alto Networks Inc 112.83 18.11 15.67 3.85% $0.4 $1.67 15.33% Fortinet Inc 42.01 39.81 12.85 25.08% $0.56 $1.25 13.77% Gen Digital Inc 28.48 8.02 4.65 6.43% $0.53 $0.81 4.77% Monday.Com Ltd 309.02 14.25 15.69 2.57% $0.01 $0.25 30.12% CommVault Systems Inc 113.68 25.92 8.67 10.11% $0.03 $0.23 23.17% Dolby Laboratories Inc 28.60 2.82 5.57 3.61% $0.14 $0.33 1.38% Qualys Inc 28.99 10.34 8.46 9.75% $0.06 $0.13 9.67% Progress Software Corp 50.61 6.40 3.54 2.51% $0.07 $0.19 28.88% Teradata Corp 16.01 13.66 1.29 30.24% $0.09 $0.25 -10.11% N-able Inc 102.50 2 3.29 -0.93% $0.01 $0.09 3.91% Rapid7 Inc 57.59 28.77 1.75 5.98% $0.02 $0.15 2.51% Average 82.4 16.98 8.4 9.47% $0.66 $1.36 11.42%

Upon analyzing Microsoft, the following trends can be observed:

The stock's Price to Earnings ratio of 36.53 is lower than the industry average by 0.44x , suggesting potential value in the eyes of market participants.

Considering a Price to Book ratio of 10.92 , which is well below the industry average by 0.64x , the stock may be undervalued based on its book value compared to its peers.

The stock's relatively high Price to Sales ratio of 13.08 , surpassing the industry average by 1.56x , may indicate an aspect of overvaluation in terms of sales performance.

With a Return on Equity (ROE) of 8.27% that is 1.2% below the industry average, it appears that the company exhibits potential inefficiency in utilizing equity to generate profits.

The company exhibits higher Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) of $40.71 Billion , which is 61.68x above the industry average, implying stronger profitability and robust cash flow generation.

With higher gross profit of $48.15 Billion , which indicates 35.4x above the industry average, the company demonstrates stronger profitability and higher earnings from its core operations.

The company's revenue growth of 13.27% is notably higher compared to the industry average of 11.42%, showcasing exceptional sales performance and strong demand for its products or services.

Debt To Equity Ratio

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a key indicator of a company's financial health and its reliance on debt financing.

Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.

When evaluating Microsoft alongside its top 4 peers in terms of the Debt-to-Equity ratio, the following insights arise:

Microsoft demonstrates a stronger financial position compared to its top 4 peers in the sector.

With a lower debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, the company relies less on debt financing and maintains a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

Key Takeaways

For Microsoft in the Software industry, the PE and PB ratios suggest the stock is undervalued compared to peers, indicating potential for growth. However, the high PS ratio implies the stock may be overvalued based on revenue. In terms of ROE, EBITDA, gross profit, and revenue growth, Microsoft shows strong performance and growth potential compared to industry peers.

