Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning Raymond James Finl Stock In The Last 10 Years

Raymond James Finl RJF has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 2.79% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 13.84%. Currently, Raymond James Finl has a market capitalization of $29.65 billion.

Buying $1000 In RJF: If an investor had bought $1000 of RJF stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $3,670.33 today based on a price of $146.96 for RJF at the time of writing.

Raymond James Finl's Performance Over Last 10 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.