Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning Marriott International Stock In The Last 10 Years

Marriott International MAR has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 2.14% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 13.19%. Currently, Marriott International has a market capitalization of $72.95 billion.

Buying $1000 In MAR: If an investor had bought $1000 of MAR stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $3,439.76 today based on a price of $264.93 for MAR at the time of writing.

Marriott International's Performance Over Last 10 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

