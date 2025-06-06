$100 Invested In This Stock 20 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

Morningstar MORN has outperformed the market over the past 20 years by 22.83% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 31.17%. Currently, Morningstar has a market capitalization of $13.36 billion.

Buying $100 In MORN: If an investor had bought $100 of MORN stock 20 years ago, it would be worth $23,251.58 today based on a price of $312.38 for MORN at the time of writing.

Morningstar's Performance Over Last 20 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.