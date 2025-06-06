If You Invested $100 In This Stock 5 Years Ago, You Would Have This Much Today

East West Bancorp EWBC has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 4.13% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 17.44%. Currently, East West Bancorp has a market capitalization of $12.99 billion.

Buying $100 In EWBC: If an investor had bought $100 of EWBC stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $218.85 today based on a price of $94.26 for EWBC at the time of writing.

East West Bancorp's Performance Over Last 5 Years

