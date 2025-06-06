June 6, 2025 11:15 AM 1 min read

$1000 Invested In This Stock 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

Teck Resources TECK has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 13.46% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 26.78%. Currently, Teck Resources has a market capitalization of $19.29 billion.

Buying $1000 In TECK: If an investor had bought $1000 of TECK stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $3,159.87 today based on a price of $38.74 for TECK at the time of writing.

Teck Resources's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

