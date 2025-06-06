EVP Of Intuit Sold $1.12M In Stock

A substantial insider sell was reported on June 5, by Alex Balazs, EVP at Intuit INTU, based on the recent SEC filing.

What Happened: Balazs's recent move involves selling 1,458 shares of Intuit. This information is documented in a Form 4 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Thursday. The total value is $1,124,465.

During Friday's morning session, Intuit shares up by 0.1%, currently priced at $767.43.

All You Need to Know About Intuit

Intuit serves small and midsize businesses with accounting software QuickBooks and online marketing platform Mailchimp. The company also operates retail tax filing tool TurboTax, personal finance platform Credit Karma, and a suite of professional tax offerings for accountants. Founded in the mid-1980s, Intuit enjoys a dominant market share for small business accounting and do-it-yourself tax filing in the US.

Intuit: A Financial Overview

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Intuit showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 15.1% as of 30 April, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Interpreting Earnings Metrics:

Gross Margin: With a high gross margin of 84.6% , the company demonstrates effective cost control and strong profitability relative to its peers.

Earnings per Share (EPS): Intuit's EPS is notably higher than the industry average. The company achieved a positive bottom-line trend with a current EPS of 10.09.

Debt Management: Intuit's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.35, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

Valuation Analysis:

Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: With a lower-than-average P/E ratio of 62.58 , the stock indicates an attractive valuation, potentially presenting a buying opportunity.

Price to Sales (P/S) Ratio: The P/S ratio of 11.94 is lower than the industry average, implying a discounted valuation for Intuit's stock in relation to sales performance.

EV/EBITDA Analysis (Enterprise Value to its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization): With a lower-than-industry-average EV/EBITDA ratio of 39.88, Intuit presents a potential value opportunity, as investors are paying less for each unit of EBITDA.

Market Capitalization Highlights: Above the industry average, the company's market capitalization signifies a significant scale, indicating strong confidence and market prominence.

Why Insider Activity Matters in Finance

Insider transactions should be considered alongside other factors when making investment decisions, as they can offer important insights.

Exploring the legal landscape, an "insider" is defined as any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities, as stipulated by Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This encompasses executives in the c-suite and major hedge funds. These insiders are required to report their transactions through a Form 4 filing, which must be submitted within two business days of the transaction.

Highlighted by a company insider's new purchase, there's a positive anticipation for the stock to rise.

But, insider sells may not necessarily indicate a bearish view and can be motivated by various factors.

Understanding Crucial Transaction Codes

Examining transactions, investors often concentrate on those unfolding in the open market, meticulously detailed in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 denotes a purchase, while S signifies a sale. Transaction code C indicates the conversion of an option, and transaction code A denotes a grant, award, or other acquisition of securities from the company.

Check Out The Full List Of Intuit's Insider Trades.

