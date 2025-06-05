If You Invested $1000 In This Stock 20 Years Ago, You Would Have This Much Today

Interparfums IPAR has outperformed the market over the past 20 years by 4.53% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 12.81%. Currently, Interparfums has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion.

Buying $1000 In IPAR: If an investor had bought $1000 of IPAR stock 20 years ago, it would be worth $10,353.03 today based on a price of $136.66 for IPAR at the time of writing.

Interparfums's Performance Over Last 20 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

