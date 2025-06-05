$1000 Invested In Piper Sandler 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

Piper Sandler PIPR has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 15.93% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 29.0%. Currently, Piper Sandler has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion.

Buying $1000 In PIPR: If an investor had bought $1000 of PIPR stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $3,628.92 today based on a price of $257.00 for PIPR at the time of writing.

Piper Sandler's Performance Over Last 5 Years

