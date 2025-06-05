Here's How Much $100 Invested In Northern Oil & Gas 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

Northern Oil & Gas NOG has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 4.64% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 17.71%. Currently, Northern Oil & Gas has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion.

Buying $100 In NOG: If an investor had bought $100 of NOG stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $220.63 today based on a price of $27.80 for NOG at the time of writing.

Northern Oil & Gas's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.