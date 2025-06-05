June 5, 2025 11:15 AM 1 min read

Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning Williams-Sonoma Stock In The Last 10 Years

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

Williams-Sonoma WSM has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 4.12% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 15.09%. Currently, Williams-Sonoma has a market capitalization of $19.76 billion.

Buying $1000 In WSM: If an investor had bought $1000 of WSM stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $4,128.36 today based on a price of $159.97 for WSM at the time of writing.

Williams-Sonoma's Performance Over Last 10 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

WSM Logo
WSMWilliams-Sonoma Inc
$160.490.33%

Stock Score Locked: Want to See it?

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Reveal Full Score
Edge Rankings
Momentum
43.20
Growth
74.82
Quality
91.42
Value
53.63
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved